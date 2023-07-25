PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $83.87.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

