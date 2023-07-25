PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PHM traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. 1,672,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after acquiring an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

