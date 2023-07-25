Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $39.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

