Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Insider Activity

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.