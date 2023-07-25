QinetiQ Group plc (QNTQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.82) to GBX 457 ($5.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

