Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $402.68. The company had a trading volume of 304,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,656. The company has a market capitalization of $381.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.91.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.11.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.