Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,217 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

