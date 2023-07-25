Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.34. The company had a trading volume of 845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

