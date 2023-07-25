Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 226,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.