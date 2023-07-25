Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. 14,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.