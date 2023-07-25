Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 7,773 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 12,481,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,666. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

