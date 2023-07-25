Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,601 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 484,853 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,653. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

