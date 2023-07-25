Rebalance LLC Has $41.35 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned 0.18% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $41,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.65. 401,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,029. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.