Rebalance LLC Has $65.90 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $65,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. 162,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

