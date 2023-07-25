Rebalance LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rebalance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 1,176,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777,705. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.