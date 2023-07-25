Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $176.51

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.51, but opened at $165.50. Repligen shares last traded at $176.19, with a volume of 210,520 shares changing hands.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.57.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $76,155,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $67,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

