Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 1,045,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
