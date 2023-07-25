Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 1,045,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

