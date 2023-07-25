Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.33. 229,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,718. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.30 and its 200-day moving average is $279.81.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

