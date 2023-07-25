River Street Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.19 on Tuesday, reaching $915.78. 645,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $824.91 and a 200-day moving average of $686.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

