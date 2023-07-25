River Street Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 4,845,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,972,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

