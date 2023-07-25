River Street Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.