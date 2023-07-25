River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 756,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,396. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.