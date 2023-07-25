River Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 518,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,984. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

