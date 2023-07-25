River Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

