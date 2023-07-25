Rollins Financial Buys 1,218 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $195.56. 8,785,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,504,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $182.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

