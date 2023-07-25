Rollins Financial Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. 19,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

