Rollins Financial Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rollins Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 448,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
