Rollins Financial Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rollins Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 448,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.