Rollins Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,990,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,306,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

