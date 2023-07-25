Rollins Financial Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,962. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

