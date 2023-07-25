Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.