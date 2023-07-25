Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

