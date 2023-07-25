Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 216,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,068.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

