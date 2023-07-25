Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

