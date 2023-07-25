Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 401,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.