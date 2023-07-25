Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 221,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

