Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 144,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,450. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.