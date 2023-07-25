Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,853,000 after buying an additional 1,305,357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after buying an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 969,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

