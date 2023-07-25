Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,250 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,980,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,361,000 after buying an additional 528,541 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. 384,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

