Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.25. 399,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,288. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.83.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

