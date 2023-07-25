Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 411,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

