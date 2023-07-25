Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

