Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 342,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 144,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. 1,229,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.