SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,170 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

