SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 132,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,949. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

