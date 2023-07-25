SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,281.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. 825,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,138. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

