SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 599,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 102,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 938,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

