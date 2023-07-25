SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 66,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

