SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.15 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $50.65 during trading on Tuesday. 241,809 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

