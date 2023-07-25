SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,172 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 417,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,445. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

