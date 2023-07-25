SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,835 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,410,980,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.